Ruben Amorim accepts he and his Man Utd squad are currently ‘underperforming’

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim accepted he and his squad were currently “underperforming” after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe had said some of the club’s players were “not good enough” and “some probably are overpaid”.

The British billionaire, who took charge of footballing operations at United in February last year, referenced Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana and Casemiro, plus Jadon Sancho and Antony – who are both on loan – as he spoke about players “that we didn’t buy in” during a wide-ranging interview with the BBC.

Speaking at a press conference, Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag after the Dutchman was sacked in October, said: “If we are being honest in this moment, everybody, me, all the players, we are underperforming this season, so we can always change that – and I include myself in that part of underperforming.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (centre) took charge of footballing operations at Manchester United in February last year (Nick Potts/PA)

“And you are talking about players like Casemiro, for example, that won everything – and we know that these kind of players can play so much better, so that is the focus.

“He (Ratcliffe) was honest on that, so the focus is to change his mind and to change all the people’s minds.”

United – currently 14th in the Premier League – face Real Sociedad in the Europa League round-of-16 second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday night, with the tie poised at 1-1.

Amorim maintained there had been no complaints from his players following Ratcliffe’s comments.

Manchester United boss Reuben Amorim feels the mood in the squad is positive (Martin Rickett/PA)

“No, nothing,” the United boss said. “I didn’t feel anything (negative). I really enjoyed the training today, so we are ready to face the game.”

While United have lost eight out of their 17 Premier League games under Amorim and only won five, Ratcliffe has given him his backing.

Asked on what his working relationship was like with Ineos chairman Ratcliffe, Amorim said: “It is really good since day one.

“I think we are really blunt and honest with each other, this is a little bit the character, we are quite similar in that.

“I have always felt the support of the board, especially from Sir Jim. I cannot tell you the conversations, but they are simple conversations, clear conversations and honest conversations.”

Amorim is appreciative of all the support from the club heirarchy.

“I already knew that (because) all of these conversations I already had in the past with them after matches,” the United boss said.

“They went to the dressing room to talk to me to explain this, but to say it publicly is really good for the coach.

“But I continue to say the same thing – we need results and we need to improve the team, but since day one I felt the support from everybody.”