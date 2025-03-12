Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice on target in Arsenal’s draw with PSV

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice were on the scoresheet as Arsenal booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals following a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven to win 9-3 on aggregate.

The visitors needed a miracle after losing their home leg 7-1, but Zinchenko added another nail to the Eredivisie side’s coffin when he scored six minutes after kick-off at the Emirates Stadium.

Ivan Perisic gave the spirited PSV supporters something to cheer about when he fired in an 18th minute-equaliser before Rice nodded the Gunners back in front before the break.

Couhaib Driouech drew his side back level with 20 minutes remaining in what was also an excellent outing for Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling, who picked up assists for both Arsenal goals.

Declan Rice headed Arsenal into a 2-1 lead (John Walton/PA)

The Gunners are through to the last eight in successive seasons for the first time since 2010.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta overhauled his line-up, making seven changes from Sunday’s Manchester United draw, while there were five alterations for PSV head coach Peter Bosz from the first leg.

Much of the first five minutes was spent inside the hosts’ half before Zinchenko fired the Gunners in front from his preferred left foot, past a trio of black shirts and the diving Walter Benitez.

Johan Bakayoko nearly had an equaliser, clearing the head of the rising Gabriel, but the ball continued in its upward trajectory and ended up skimming the bar.

PSV were back on level terms not even a minute later after working the ball to Guus Til.

Raheem Sterling provided two assists for the Gunners (John Walton/PA)

His squared pass found Perisic, who lifted the ball beyond the leaping David Raya for a top-corner finish – the first time Arsenal had conceded a goal at home this Champions League campaign.

Myles Lewis-Skelly managed to manoeuvre the ball between Benitez’s legs, but it ultimately trickled towards – then caught – the outside of the post.

It was Sterling’s cross that allowed Arsenal to score again, muscling towards the byline and finding the onrushing Rice, who planted a header into the back of the net.

Riccardo Calafiori almost scored (John Walton/PA)

Isaac Babadi forced Raya into a diving save with a decent chance after the restart before half-time substitute Joey Veerman directed an effort just over for a rejuvenated PSV.

Riccardo Calafiori, who replaced the booked Rice in the 64th minute, forced Benitez into a save at his near post soon after coming on before Driouech struck.

Babadi earned the assist, slipping the ball through to his team-mate, who lofted over the advancing Raya.

Sterling had a chance to score a stoppage-time winner, but Benitez intervened to preserve the draw.