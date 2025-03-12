No extra pressure – Ange Postecoglou relaxed before crunch clash with AZ Alkmaar

Ange Postecoglou has told Tottenham to embrace the pressure of Thursday’s crunch Europa League last-16 tie at home to AZ Alkmaar and doubled down on his second-season trophy remark.

Spurs host AZ in desperate need of a result to keep alive a difficult campaign, which will threaten to spiral out of control if they are unable to overturn the 1-0 loss they suffered in Alkmaar after a tepid display last Thursday.

Postecoglou memorably declared back in September that he “always wins things” in his second year of a job, but brushed off suggestions that was a comment he may now regret.

“No, no extra pressure,” Postecoglou insisted.

“There’s always pressure there and yes, it’s a big game, but, if we’re successful tomorrow night, it’ll be the same in the next round.

“When you’re in the later stages of European or any cup competition, you kind of know every game is meaningful because it either means the end of the road or you progress, so we understand that, we need to embrace that.

“My view has always been when you’re asked a question, you answer it. I wasn’t making anything up.

“People have sort of used it for their own purposes in suggesting I was making a bold claim but I wasn’t. I was stating a fact. If that doesn’t happen this year, then I cannot say that any more if I’m asked next year can I?

“Maybe we will defy the odds and I do win something. You know what people will say? ‘Isn’t it great that he made such a bold claim.’ People just use it the way they want to depending on the circumstances.

“I will always answer things the way I feel comfortable answering them. I’m really comfortable and proud of the fact that everywhere I have been, I have won things. I think it’s something where I wouldn’t be sitting here if I didn’t.

“Whether I win something in my second year here, time will tell.”

Postecoglou has key decisions to make with two starters from Sunday in Kevin Danso (hamstring) and Rodrigo Bentancur (suspended) ruled out.

If the 59-year-old partners fit-again duo Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero in the heart of defence, it will be the first time they have started together since December 8.

However, you have to go back to a 4-1 win over West Ham on October 19 for the last time Spurs’ leadership group of Guglielmo Vicario, Romero, James Maddison and Son Heung-min were on the pitch at the same time.

“You want your big, experienced players to perform in these games, for sure,” Postecoglou said.

“A night like tomorrow night, having the likes of Romero, Maddison, Vicario and Sonny out there, they are our four leaders and I don’t think we’ve had them on the park at all this year or very little anyway.

“Having all four of them, the whole leadership group out there, will definitely be beneficial.

“It’s good that we’re at home. It’ll be a good challenge for us, but I’m sure it’s what we’re up for.”