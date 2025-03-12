Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal are capable of reaching Champions League semis

Mikel Arteta called on Arsenal to take the “next step” after booking their place in the Champions League last eight in successive seasons for the first time in 15 years.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Declan Rice were on the scoresheet as the Gunners drew 2-2 with PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium to win 9-3 on aggregate after dealing the Eredivisie side a 7-1 drubbing in the reverse fixture.

They next face Real Madrid, who won a dramatic, controversial penalty shoot-out 4-2 to beat rivals Atletico Madrid and continue the defence of their European crown.

Arteta said: “We have to value that and recognise that it is very difficult to do it (back-to-back).

Declan Rice, centre, scored for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

“We’ve done it consistently, and now we want to make the next step, which is going to be very difficult, but we are very capable.”

Zinchenko opened the scoring after six minutes before Ivan Perisic gave the spirited PSV supporters something to cheer about when he fired in an 18th minute-equaliser – the first time Arsenal have conceded at home in the competition this season.

Rice nodded the Gunners back in front before the break, but Couhaib Driouech drew PSV level with 20 minutes remaining.

Asked why he was particularly proud of the Gunners’ consistency, Arteta added: “Why is it important? Because we want to win.

“You’re going to have to go through the stages, and because the club needs it. We are a club, a team, that wants to be the best and want to be competing with the best clubs in the world.

“In order to do that, you constantly have to be there. And it’s very difficult, but we’ve done it for two years in a row and we have the capacity and the ability to do it even better.”

Arteta overhauled his line-up, making seven changes from Sunday’s Manchester United draw, while there were five alterations for PSV head coach Peter Bosz from the first leg.

Raheem Sterling, who earned a start, provided the assists for both Arsenal goals and nearly added one of his own in second-half stoppage time.

Arteta added: “I was happy for him and for a lot of individuals as well that haven’t had a lot of minutes, recently.

“You could tell in the second half that we lacked physical capabilities to make certain efforts and arrive to certain spaces in the right time, but overall I am very happy that they got the minutes and they responded.”

Chelsea loanee Sterling will miss the first leg of the quarter-finals through suspension, however, after he was booked late on, his third yellow card of the tournament.

Arteta agreed he could see the 30-year-old’s confidence coming back after his involvement in the first goal.

He added: “Yeah, and then the second one, and then he does the last final action as well that he (could have) scored the third goal, and the keeper makes the save.

“The way he tracked back after the corner in the last action when he got booked, that’s the kind of play we want to see.”