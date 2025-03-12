Mason Mount returns to Manchester United training ahead of Europa League clash

Mason Mount and Manuel Ugarte trained on the eve of Manchester United’s Europa League match against Real Sociedad, but Leny Yoro was among the absentees.

The key round-of-16 tie is all square after last week’s first leg ended 1-1, Joshua Zirkzee’s opener cancelled out by a Mikel Oyarzabal penalty.

United defender Yoro looks set to miss the return fixture after coming off with an issue midway through Sunday’s draw with Arsenal.

The France defender was absent from training on Wednesday, as was fellow centre-back Maguire.

But there was positive news when it came to midfielders Ugarte and Mount, with both working with the group at Carrington.

Ugarte has missed United’s two last games through injury, while Mount last featured against Manchester City on December 15.

Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo remain out injured, but Patrick Dorgu is available as his suspension only covers domestic matches.