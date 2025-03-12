Marcus Smith restored to England team for Six Nations finale against Wales

England have made extensive changes to their team for Saturday’s final Guinness Six Nations match against Wales including recalling Marcus Smith at full-back.

A week after being dropped, Smith returns as one of four personnel changes with head coach Steve Borthwick making three further positional switches despite last Sunday’s seven-try rout of Italy.

Tommy Freeman moves from the right wing to partner Northampton team-mate Fraser Dingwall in the centres after Ollie Lawrence was ruled out with an Achilles injury sustained against the Azzurri. It will be Freeman’s first Test start in the number 13 jersey.

Tom Roebuck fills the vacancy on the right wing created by Freeman’s move infield while Elliot Daly shifts from full-back to left wing.

And there are two changes upfront with Luke Cowan-Dickie coming in for Jamie George at hooker and Tom Willis dropping to the bench to accommodate Ben Curry’s promotion to the back row.

The final positional switch sees Ben Earl slot in at number eight as part of the back row reshuffle.

Ben Earl will move to number eight against Wales (David Davies/PA)

Henry Pollock, the 20-year-old Northampton flanker, could make his debut off the bench after being given a replacement role ahead of Ted Hill, who is axed from the 23 altogether.

George Ford makes his first appearance of the Six Nations, providing fly-half cover as a substitute for Marcus Smith and Fin Smith.

England remain in title contention and must beat Wales in Cardiff while hoping Scotland stun France if they are to seize Ireland’s crown.

“We’re excited to face Wales at the Principality Stadium this weekend, one of the most iconic venues in rugby,” Borthwick said.

“The atmosphere will be electric and we know we’ll need to be at our very best to get the result we’re aiming for.”

Freeman has been seen as a longer-term option at outside centre but the change in position has been fast tracked because of Lawrence’s injury, which will see the Bath centre undergo surgery next week.

With Alex Mitchell, Fin Smith and Fraser Dingwall lining up inside Freeman, Northampton players will be occupying the half-back and midfield positions.

“We’ve been looking at Tommy as a possible centre for a good period of time. He’s moved there within many games and he’s always he’s been covering that centre position for us,” Borthwick said.

“The relationship he has with Fraser Dingwall from playing together at 12 and 13 at the same club and playing some big games together, that understanding and togetherness is important for us to have within our team.”

England team: M Smith (Harlequins); T Roebuck (Sale Sharks), T Freeman (Northampton Saints), F Dingwall (Northampton Saints), E Daly (Saracens); F Smith (Northampton Saints), A Mitchell (Northampton Saints); E Genge (Bristol Bears), L Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), W Stuart (Bath Rugby), M Itoje (Saracens, capt), O Chessum (Leicester Tigers), T Curry (Sale Sharks), B Curry (Sale Sharks), B Earl (Saracens).

Replacements: J George (Saracens), F Baxter (Harlequins), J Heyes (Leicester Tigers), C Cunningham-South (Harlequins), H Pollock (Northampton Saints), T Willis (Saracens), J van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers), G Ford (Sale Sharks).