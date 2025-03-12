Luke Littler enjoying his darts as he takes his game to another level

World champion Luke Littler believes he is playing the best darts of his fledgling career.

The 18-year-old has followed up his record-breaking World Championship success at Alexandra Palace with victory at the UK Open, two weekly Premier League titles and the Belgian Open last week.

He goes for more Premier League glory in Nottingham on Thursday night, fresh from hitting a nine-dart finish and averaging an incredible 122 during a win in Tuesday’s Players Championship event in Leicester.

“I’ve always been confident in my own ability,” he said.

“The way my darts are going at the minute, it’s probably the best I’ve ever played on a consistent basis.

“That is why I can find those extra gears and dig myself out of trouble when I need to.

“I said at the start of the year if I don’t win anything all year, I’m still a world champion, and I’m just enjoying my darts at the minute.”

Littler will be tested against his big rival Luke Humphries in the quarter-finals.

The pair have met 16 times, with Littler winning 9 of them, including last year’s Premier League final.

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler are rivals (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Humphries’ results have been mixed so far this year, but he hit a nine-darter on the way to the final of Players Championship 6 on Wednesday.

He is also performing well in the Premier League, sitting top of the table after the opening five nights.

“I’m in a good position, but I’m still going to have to work hard to pick up these wins,” the world number one said.

“I’ve got Luke this week, and then Michael (van Gerwen) in the quarter-finals next week.

“It’s going to be tough, but I know I’ve got the credentials to beat them both, and hopefully I can get some more points this week and stay top of the table.”

Humphries lost to Gian van Veen in Leicester on Wednesday, with the Dutchman claiming his first PDC ranking title after losing in Tuesday’s final.