Michail Antonio gets warm reception at London Stadium ahead of West Ham game

West Ham striker Michail Antonio got a warm reception as he was presented on the pitch at the London Stadium ahead of kick-off against Newcastle, three months after he was involved in a serious car accident.

The 34-year-old was hospitalised on December 7 when his car collided with a tree, after which he had to be cut free by firefighters.

He sustained a broken leg in the incident which required surgery, with no indication yet as to when he will be fit to return.

With 68 goals he is West Ham’s all-time top Premier League scorer and supporters welcomed him onto the pitch with a huge banner that covered a large part of the lower tier behind one goal, reading “Michail Antonio – our number 9.”