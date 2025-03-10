Marc Cucurella hails Chelsea patience in breaking down new-look Leicester

Chelsea goalscorer Marc Cucurella praised his team-mates’ “patience” after they were almost fooled by Leicester’s change of formation during Sunday’s 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

The Premier League strugglers have played with a back four this season under boss Ruud van Nistelrooy but switched to a five for their visit to west London, forcing Chelsea to readjust.

It proved a major challenge to Enzo Maresca’s side who struggled to create chances in front of an increasingly restless home crowd, who have grown impatient in recent weeks with the head coach’s style of play.

It was left to Cucurella, bursting forward from left-back, to provide the spark, leathering a finish into the bottom corner from 30 yards to seal a far from convincing win.

“It was difficult because we prepared for the game in a certain way and then Leicester came here and set up with a different approach,” the Spain international said on his club’s website.

“So we had to adjust and maybe that took us a little bit of time, because they had a lot of players behind the ball to make things difficult for us.

“We had to remain patient, not rush things and trust that what we had planned would eventually come good. In the second half we did that and managed to get the goal we needed.

“Then it was a case of defending well and being solid and I thought the entire team did that very well.”

Enzo Maresca was visibly relieved at the end of Sunday’s win (John Walton/PA)

Maresca was visibly relieved with the victory – which moved Chelsea above Manchester City and back into the top four – particularly following the late curveball that Van Nistelrooy threw to his side.

The head coach said he recognised as soon as he saw Leicester’s team sheet that they were looking to catch his side out with a different set-up.

It meant a late change to his own team’s approach, one he felt the players coped with admirably.

“Very happy,” he said of the win, which was only Chelsea’s fourth in their last 12 league games. “The main reason is because when we prepare a game we watch as many games as possible, we watched every game under Ruud. They play always a line of four.

“They arrive here (with) a line of five and change completely their plan. So all the training you have done and preparation for the game, they go in the rubbish.

“I don’t watch warm-ups. Sometimes (a team) will warm-up with a line of four then play a line of five. My granddad did exactly the same.”

Leicester are six points adrift of safety after suffering a 19th defeat of the season, but Van Nistelrooy felt they should have got something out of the game.

He said: “I think the lads deserved more. The performance had a lot of heart, spirit. Of course a new structure, on and off the ball. Some excellent performances within that – Luke Thomas, how well he played in that role.”