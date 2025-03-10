Commonwealth Games Scotland pays tribute to Dick McTaggart after death aged 89

Tributes have been paid to former Olympic boxing champion Dick McTaggart following the Scot’s death at the age of 89.

McTaggart is widely regarded as the best amateur boxer in British history, winning 610 of his 634 fights.

The Dundee-born fighter won the lightweight title at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne and remains the only Scottish boxer to have collected a gold medal. He also received the Val Barker Trophy for the best overall boxer of the tournament.

McTaggart, right, with Terry Spinks and the Val Barker Trophy

He is the only British boxer to compete at three Olympics, also winning bronze in 1960 as well claiming a gold and silver for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games. He was voted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2000.

A statement from Commonwealth Games Scotland read: “Everyone at Commonwealth Games Scotland was saddened to learn of the passing of boxing legend Dick McTaggart MBE.

“Widely regarded as Dundee’s greatest ever sportsman, McTaggart won Commonwealth Games gold and silver medals as part of a remarkable amateur career, winning 610 of 634 bouts.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”