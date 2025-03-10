Ben Stokes hints he could be open to England white-ball captaincy – Rob Key

Ben Stokes has hinted he could be open to taking on the captaincy of England’s ailing white-ball side, according to managing director Rob Key – who also stressed the decision must not be rushed.

Jos Buttler stood down as limited-overs captain after his disappointing reign concluded with a dismal Champions Trophy campaign which left his side nursing a run of 10 defeats from 11 games since the turn of the year.

His vice-captain Harry Brook was thought to be at the front of the queue should the next generation be asked to step up.

Ben Stokes is carefully managing his workload (John Walton/PA)

However, Key will give himself plenty of time to consider all the options.

Stokes, 33, has proved a natural and inspirational frontman since taking over the red-ball side from Joe Root.

However, both his age and fitness issues – with Stokes currently recovering from a second serious hamstring issue in a year and previously having major knee surgery – mean the focus has been on him as a Test specialist for almost 18 months.

Reflecting on the way forward following more 50-over disappointment in the Champions Trophy, Key had suggested it would be “stupid” not to consider the Test skipper, who last featured in an ODI at the 2023 World Cup in India.

While a formal appointment is not expected any time soon, Key revealed he had made Stokes aware of the idea, which did not receive an initial knockback.

Key had caught up with Stokes on a training camp in Abu Dhabi, where he combined his ongoing rehabilitation with his first steps towards an off-field future in the game.

When asked on BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday night what Stokes’ response might be to an approach, Key said: “I haven’t really spoken to him about it, to be honest. I (just) sort of said to him the other day, (after) when I did the round table (interview) with the written journalists, and said (to Stokes) ‘Oh, by the way, I have just said you are in consideration for the white-ball gig’.

“And he sort of then puts the thumbs-up emoji and stuff like that, as if to say: ‘OK’ – not that I have offered him that, but they are the sort of conversations that we have.

“Every single series we do, we look at, we review, we try and work out how to get better, even when we win.

“You just don’t want to be reacting to us not playing well. You want to always be involved.”

Key stressed, though, there remained other strong candidates for the white-ball captaincy, including Brook.

“I am going to think pretty hard, along with a few other people, over the next few weeks and try and work out what we think the best thing is,” Key said.

“I do think it’s interesting with Stokes and whether 50-over cricket is for him, but then he is out in Abu Dhabi at the moment, getting himself back fit, and there is obviously a risk with doing that.

“So there’s a few things to try and decide, but I also don’t think it’s one to rush really.”