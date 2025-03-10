Aleksandar Mitrovic misses Al-Hilal training due to irregular heartbeat

Former Newcastle and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has been rested from training with Al-Hilal due to an irregular heartbeat.

According to reports, the 30-year-old went to hospital following the Saudi Pro League champions’ 2-0 victory over Al-Fayha on Friday when Mitrovic scored in the 89th minute.

Al-Hilal said in a statement: “The medical staff has decided to rest Aleksandar Mitrovic from Sunday’s training, due to feeling fatigue and arrhythmias.

“He will be observed accurately by specialists, as his case will be monitored constantly.”

Al-Hilal’s next game is on Tuesday when they play Pakhtakor in their AFC Champions League last-16 second leg.