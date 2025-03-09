Michael Duff sacked by Huddersfield following Bristol Rovers defeat

Michael Duff has been sacked as head coach of League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield.

The club has appointed Academy manager Jon Worthington interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Duff’s departure comes following the Terriers’ 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, meaning they fall just outside of the Sky Bet League One play-off places.

Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle told the club website: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly.

“I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

“However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough.

“It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.

“I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”