Manchester United fans protest against owners ahead of Arsenal clash

Thousands of Manchester United fans protested against the club’s ownership ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

The Glazer family were subject to angry chants, as to a lesser extent was co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, throughout a march that started a mile away from the ground at the Tollgate pub.

The 1958 fan group organised the protest and many supporters heeded their request to wear black to symbolise how the club is “slowly dying” under the current structure.

Manchester United fans protest against the club’s ownership ahead of the Premier League match against Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

“R.I.P fan culture 1878-2025” read the giant banner that supporters marched behind as vociferous calls for the Glazers to leave filled the air along with smoke from flares.

Ratcliffe was also the subject of songs having made some unpopular decisions since becoming co-owner last February, including the mid-season ticket hike of remaining home tickets to £66 per match.

The British billionaire walked up to the Old Trafford directors’ box just as the protest got under way a mile away, with director Edward Glazer also expected to be in attendance against the Gunners.