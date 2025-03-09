Shropshire Star
Close

France captain Antoine Dupont: I ruptured my cruciate ligaments against Ireland

The scrum-half was helped from the pitch in the 29th minute following an incident with Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter

By contributor PA Sport Staff
Published
Antoine Dupont limping off the pitch
Antoine Dupont has ruptured his cruciate ligaments (Niall Carson/PA)

France captain Antoine Dupont is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after rupturing his cruciate ligaments during Saturday’s Six Nations match against Ireland.

The scrum-half was helped from the pitch in the 29th minute of France’s 42-27 victory following an incident with Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter, in which Beirne fell on his right leg during a ruck clearout.

In a post on X, Dupont said: “The heart hurts even more than the knee when you have to leave your friends before the last step. I am proud of what we accomplished yesterday and with all my strength with you, you will do it.

“Rupture of the cruciate ligaments. This is the beginning of a new challenge, I’ll see you in a few months on the field.”

Similar stories
Most popular