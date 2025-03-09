England keep Six Nations hopes alive with bonus-point win over Italy

England kept themselves in Guinness Six Nations title contention after beating Italy 47-24 in bonus-point fashion at Allianz Stadium.

A five-point maximum took Steve Borthwick’s team above Ireland and into second place behind France ahead of the so-called Super Saturday finale next weekend.

England will require a repeat result against Wales – and hope that Scotland stun France in Paris – as they chase Six Nations silverware, but it is long odds on such a scenario unfolding.

It was a third successive triumph in the tournament following narrow victories over France and Scotland, yet Italy – crushed 73-24 at home by France seven days earlier – trailed by less than a score at half-time before England marked hooker Jamie George’s 100th cap in fitting fashion.

Tom Willis, Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme scored first-half tries, all converted by Fin Smith, but Italy responded through touchdowns from Ange Capuozzo and Ross Vintcent, with Paolo Garbisi adding a penalty and two conversions.

Marcus Smith, an early replacement for centre Ollie Lawrence after he suffered an injury that looks likely to rule him out of contention in Cardiff, and Tom Curry crossed in quick succession during the third quarter to leave Italy floundering, effectively ending the game as a contest.

Sleightholme added his second touchdown during a burst of three tries in nine minutes, as Fin Smith doubled his conversion haul to six, and Italy were finished despite a late Tommaso Menoncello score that Garbisi converted. Flanker Ben Earl added England’s seventh try in the game’s final play.

England got the job done, although Wales will not roll over as they strive to avoid a second Six Nations wooden spoon on the bounce and stave off a 17th successive Test defeat.

England were ahead after just four minutes when a flowing move that involved Freeman and Curry ended with Willis crashing over, and Fin Smith’s conversion opened up a seven-point advantage.

Tom Willis opens the scoring for England (Adam Davy/PA)

It was worryingly early from an Italian perspective for them to be stretched so wide, but England then suffered an injury blow when Lawrence went down in open play with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Marcus Smith, surprisingly left out of Borthwick’s starting XV, replaced him and went to full-back as Elliot Daly took Lawrence’s midfield slot alongside Fraser Dingwall.

Italy, having had little opportunity in attack, hauled themselves level in the 14th minute when wing Monty Ioane’s kick proved too much for England’s defence and Capuozzo capitalised on a kind bounce to score.

Captain Maro Itoje went close when he tried to lunge over a ruck on Italy’s line, but a second touchdown quickly followed as Daly’s kick was gathered on the bounce by Freeman who finished impressively. Fin Smith converted and England led by seven again.

England’s Tommy Freeman scores against Italy (Adam Davy/PA)

But back came Italy as Capuozzo shredded England’s midfield defence before delivering a scoring pass to Exeter forward Vintcent, with Garbisi’s conversion levelling it up for a second time.

The game lacked a pattern and after Sleightholme collected Marcus Smith’s pass for a third England try, dithering in defence followed with a penalty coughed up and Garbisi’s strike making it 21-17 at half-time.

England, though, took charge immediately after the break as Marcus Smith conjured a fine solo score then Curry powered over, with both tries converted by Fin Smith, and Italy were suddenly 18 points adrift.

Curry hobbled off after Sleightholme’s second try, although it looked a precautionary measure, and England were home and dry despite conceding a 71st-minute touchdown for Menoncello, with Earl completing the scoring.