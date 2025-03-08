Sub role for Smith and George joins 100 club – England v Italy talking points

England host Italy in the Guinness Six Nations on Sunday with the aim of building on recent wins over France and Scotland.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points heading into the Allianz Stadium showdown.

Smith targets super-sub contribution

Marcus Smith has been dropped by England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“I’m looking forward to unleashing him when there’s a bit of fatigue on the pitch” were the words head coach Steve Borthwick used to sugar coat Marcus Smith’s removal from the starting XV, but there is no masking the Harlequins playmaker’s fall from grace. From starting fly-half for eight successive Tests and linchpin of the team, then shunted to full-back and now on the bench, Smith’s stock has fallen sharply. A place on the British and Irish Lions tour is in danger of slipping away and he must demonstrate against Italy why he would still be an asset against Australia this summer.

England look to their Saints

Fraser Dingwall’s return has lifted the number of Northampton players in England’s backline to five – a total that might have risen further had George Furbank been fit. The under-performing Henry Slade has been removed from the midfield in the hope that the familiarity between Dingwall and half-backs Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith, as well as wings Tommy Freeman and Ollie Sleightholme, will provide the creative spark that was missing against France and Scotland.

100 not out

There will be few more popular Test centurions than Jamie George – and few more durable either. George becomes the seventh England player to win 100 caps and, apart from the statistic that matters most on Sunday, an array of other numbers illustrate his standing in the game. George is the most successful line-out thrower in Six Nations history with a 91.8 percent success rate and, since making his debut in 2015, he has been in action more than any other top-tier hooker, with his 4,817 minutes eclipsing his closest rival, Argentina’s Julian Montoya, by 539 minutes. He is fourth in the try-scoring list for hookers, has made more tackles than any of his rivals and has gained the fourth highest amount of metres. It is a mighty contribution and he deserves his moment in the spotlight.

More needed from England

Head coach Steve Borthwick will be looking for more from England (Adam Davy/PA)

England have been propelled into title contention by dispatching France and Scotland, finally discovering the ability to close out tight games after a year of near-misses, but they will be demanding more from themselves over the final two rounds. They have failed to convince in any of this year’s outings and must show against the tournament’s two weakest opponents over the next two weekends that they have more in the locker than graft and a willingness to fight until the final whistle.

Italy seek a reaction

Italy have never beaten England in 31 previous meetings and their 73-24 rout by France in round three suggests a seismic upset will be beyond them on this occasion. Head coach Gonzalo Quesada is looking for a reaction after the high of beating Wales in round two was immediately diffused by a rampant Les Bleus and has made six changes to shake things up, including Ange Capuozzo moving from wing to full-back and Stephen Varney’s return at scrum-half. The quality centre pairing of Tommaso Menoncello and Juan Ignacio Brex remains, however, and will continue to present Italy’s greatest threat.