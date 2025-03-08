Stuart Pearce recovering in hospital after health scare on flight – reports

Former England and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce suffered a medical emergency on board a flight from Las Vegas to Heathrow and is being treated in hospital, according to reports.

The Virgin Atlantic flight was diverted to St John’s in Canada, with medical staff boarding the plane to assist the 62-year-old, who had been in the United States to attend the Super League match between Wigan and Warrington last Saturday.

A statement from Virgin said: “Due to an unwell customer onboard, the VS156 on 2 March flying from Las Vegas to London Heathrow diverted to St John’s International Airport, Canada and was met by the medical services.”

Stuart Pearce celebrates scoring in the penalty shoot-out against Spain at Euro 96 (Sean Dempsey/PA).

Pearce is recovering in hospital in Canada, the Sun reported.

The flight, which was carrying 255 passengers, took off at 8:45pm local time and, following its diversion, arrived in London six hours behind schedule.

Pearce, who now works as a pundit for TalkSport, won 78 caps for England and played in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup, in which he missed a penalty in the shoot-out defeat to West Germany, and of Euro 96.

He scored in the shoot-out win over Spain and defeat to Germany at Euro 96, with his celebration of his successful spot-kick against the Spanish becoming of the defining images of the tournament.

Stuart Pearce took caretaker charge of England against the Netherlands at Wembley in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA).

He made 401 appearances for Nottingham Forest during a 12-year stint and also played for Coventry, Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester City, whom he later managed.

He spent six years as manager of England Under-21s and served as caretaker manager of the senior team for one game. He also coached the Great Britain men’s team at the London 2012 Olympics.

His last job in football was as a part of David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham, a role he left in 2022.