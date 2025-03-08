Stuart Pearce ‘in great spirits’ in hospital after health scare on flight

Former England and Nottingham Forest defender Stuart Pearce is recovering in a Canadian hospital after suffering a medical emergency on board a flight from the United States.

Commentator Sam Matterface, whom Pearce works alongside for radio station talkSPORT, has reported the 62-year-old is in good spirits after his flight from Las Vegas to Heathrow last weekend was diverted to St John’s in Canada.

Pearce, who had been in the US to attend last Saturday’s Super League match between Wigan and the Warrington team he supports, became unwell on his Virgin Atlantic flight home. After receiving treatment, a decision was made to make an emergency landing.

Stuart Pearce celebrates scoring in the penalty shoot-out against Spain at Euro 96 (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“I spoke to him yesterday, he’s in great spirits,” said Matterface from the City Ground ahead of Saturday’s game between Forest and Manchester City, another of Pearce’s former clubs.

“He isn’t 100 per cent, that is definitely the case, but he is in the right place, he is in the hospital. They are dealing with it.

“He is a little bit disappointed about not being here today, he was most frustrated about that. He actually said to me, ‘I have got so much I had to cancel. Some great games and Mumford and Sons are playing on Wednesday night and I can’t go now’.

“He wasn’t happy about that. He is in good spirits.”

A message was displayed on the big screen at City Ground reading, ‘Get Well Soon Stuart’ after three minutes of the Premier League game, recognising Pearce’s old shirt number three.

Forest displayed a ‘get well soon’ message to Pearce on their big screen on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

He made 401 appearances for Nottingham Forest during a 12-year stint and also played for Coventry, Newcastle, West Ham and Manchester City, whom he later managed.

He also earned 78 caps for England and played in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup, in which he missed a penalty in the shoot-out defeat to West Germany, and of Euro 96.

Pearce scored in the quarter-final shoot-out win over Spain and semi-final defeat to Germany at Euro 96, with his celebration of his successful spot-kick against the Spanish becoming one of the defining images of the tournament.

He spent six years as manager of England Under-21s and served as caretaker manager of the senior team for one game. He also coached the Great Britain men’s team at the London 2012 Olympics.

Stuart Pearce took caretaker charge of England against the Netherlands at Wembley in 2012 (Nick Potts/PA)

Pearce’s last job in football was as a part of David Moyes’ coaching staff at West Ham, a role he left in 2022.

On the incident, a statement from Virgin read: “Due to an unwell customer onboard, the VS156 on 2 March flying from Las Vegas to London Heathrow diverted to St John’s International Airport, Canada and was met by the medical services.”

The flight, which was carrying 255 passengers, took off at 8.45pm local time and, following its diversion, arrived in London six hours behind schedule.