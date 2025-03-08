Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admits late loss at Crystal Palace is ‘sickening’

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admitted losing out on a much-needed point in their 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace was a “sickening” result.

Ismaila Sarr struck the winner eight minutes from time at Selhurst Park, where both sides struggled to convert a number of chances.

It was another blow for the relegation-threatened visitors, with time to turn things around dwindling for McKenna.

“It was a really competitive game and I think we certainly played our part in that,” he said.

“It was at least even in terms of the opportunities we had, Crystal Palace had their opportunity as well, and we certainly feel like we were a good value for a goal today, and we were really, really close on a couple of occasions to getting the first goal.

“Of course it’s a sickening result, to come away from home and be as competitive as we were against a strong Crystal Palace side.

“We know we have to keep working to turn those margins in our favour, and I know that’s been the story for a lot of the season, but that’s the only path forward.”

England boss Thomas Tuchel watched from the stands as the contest got off to a lively start with chances for Eddie Nketiah – starting in place of injured Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta – then Jaden Philogene for Ipswich.

It had all fallen a bit flat by the halfway point but picked up after the break, Sarr securing Palace their 10th win in their last 13 matches in all competitions when he dinked over Alex Palmer.

Sarr marked his goal with a corner-flag kick – copying the signature celebration of Mateta, now recovering from the ear laceration that required 25 stitches sustained during their FA Cup fifth-round victory over Millwall.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner said: “It was tough game to play, and we expected a tough game because Ipswich are doing well.

“I think the results don’t mirror their performances, and was exactly the game we expected, and then we missed a few chances, and then the game gets harder.

“But what I’m really pleased with is that today we we stayed patient, waited for the next situation. Yeah, we missed the first, we missed the second, we missed the third, we missed the fourth, but waited for the one, and then we scored an amazing goal with Ismaila.

“His celebration just shows the great spirit in the group, the great togetherness, the great characters we have.”

Palace now travel to a warm-weather training camp in Marbella and a friendly with Norwegian side HamKam before returning to England, where they next face Fulham in their FA Cup quarter-final.

Glasner added: “We’re in a good moment individually, as a team, and now it’s again breathing, staying humble and working.

“It’s just two-and-a-half months to go, and we want to get many points, and with a great game in front of us, with the quarter-finals at Fulham we need to be at our top, top level to win there.”