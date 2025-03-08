Djed Spence: Everyone at Tottenham is behind Ange Postecoglou

Djed Spence insisted everyone at Tottenham was behind manager Ange Postecoglou and eager to turn around their season.

Spurs slipped to a potentially-damaging 1-0 loss at AZ Alkmaar on Thursday to leave them with work to do to progress into the Europa League quarter-finals.

An exit in the last-16 stage for Tottenham, coupled with poor domestic results over the last few months – amid a hefty injury crisis – would pile the pressure on Postecoglou, who has been unable to build on last season’s impressive fifth-place finish.

Before the second leg with AZ on Thursday, Spurs switch focus back to a faltering Premier League campaign and welcome Bournemouth to N17 on Sunday.

The reverse fixture in December saw the Cherries claim a 1-0 win and Spence forced to usher boss Postecoglou away from a small section of angry away Tottenham fans at Vitality Stadium.

Asked about the incident, Spence reflected: “He’s the manager of the football club, you know. He’s the manager and we are a team and a family.

“When one of your family members is in trouble or whatever, you go to support them. That’s what I did, supported the manager. We all fight for him at the end of the day and that’s our main target for the team.

“We believe in what he wants us to do. We try to implement that in every game. Of course it’s not going to work in every game, but the manager has our full support.

“We are all behind him and we want to show that by winning games. We didn’t win (Thursday) but come next week, we’ll get the win.”

Tottenham have little to play for in the Premier League with European qualification unlikely given they are 10 points behind Bournemouth with only 11 fixtures left to play, but Sunday’s match does serve as a chance to build momentum before the visit of AZ.

Spence added: “There’s always something to play for. We want to win as many games as possible and when we do that, we’ll see where we are at the end of the season.

“We’ve got to play better (than Thursday). Most definitely we can turn it around. We’re a good side and come Thursday, we will turn it around.”

Spurs’ fitness problems this term have opened the door for Spence to salvage his career at the club and he has been a major positive over a tough winter.

The form of the versatile ex-Nottingham Forest defender has sparked debate over whether he could be in Thomas Tuchel’s maiden England squad, but the 24-year-old confirmed on Thursday night he was not one of the 55 players the German coach had spoken with about potential selection.

“No, I haven’t heard from anyone. I’m just focusing right now, just want to keep playing well and help the team win games,” Spence said.

“Who doesn’t want to play for their country? That’s something I’m looking forward to. If I get called up, happy days. If I don’t, I’ll just keep working hard.”