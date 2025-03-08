Barcelona president Joan Laporta pays tribute to ‘loved’ Carles Minarro Garcia

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has paid tribute to the club’s first-team doctor Carles Minarro Garcia, who died suddenly on Saturday.

Barca’s LaLiga game with Osasuna was postponed shortly before kick-off on Saturday evening after Minarro Garcia died at the team hotel.

“He was a man very much loved by everyone, who passed away this afternoon at the team hotel,” Laporta said on the club’s official website.

“There was an overwhelming sense of sadness because he was loved by all of us. He travelled to every match to take care of the players, the coaching staff, everyone.

“He never said no to anyone. He was a great professional and a great doctor.

“It has left us devastated and in a sense of shock because it was so sudden. We got in touch with his mother and his wife to offer our condolences and to support them. Carles leaves behind two children Gerard and Anna.

“The players were greatly affected and out of respect for Carles Minarro and his family, we had to request the postponement of the match.”

Osasuna agreed to the request and said in a statement on social media: “Osasuna wishes to convey its deepest condolences to the family of Dr Carles Minarro Garcia and would like to send a warm hug to all the staff of FC Barcelona, as well as to its fans, at this difficult time.

“May he rest in peace.”

A win over Osasuna would have extended Barca’s lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of the table to four points.

The postponement means Atletico will have the chance to reclaim top spot when they travel to Getafe on Sunday.