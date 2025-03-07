Tiger Woods to miss next week’s Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

Tiger Woods is missing from the field for next week’s Players Championship, the PGA Tour has confirmed.

Woods had suggested he would not play at the tournament earlier this week when he said his “heart is really not into practising right now”.

Speaking after Tuesday’s nights TGL competition, the 49-year-old cited the death of his mother Kultida last month and his commitments with the PGA Tour policy board as he said he was not ready to compete in the near future.

“This is the third time I’ve touched a club since my mom passed, so I haven’t really gotten into it,” Woods said in comments reported by Sports Illustrated.

“My heart is really not into practising right now. I’ve had so many other things to do with the Tour and trying to do other things.

“Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I’ll start looking at the schedule.”

The Players Championship will take place at the PGA’s base in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida at TPC Sawgrass next week.

It is the final year in which Woods is exempt for the competition on the back of his win at the 2019 Masters.

Two-time defending champion Scottie Scheffler is looking to become the first player to win the title three times since Jack Nicklaus in 1978.