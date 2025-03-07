Maro Itoje hits back at England critics as they seek strong Six Nations finish

Maro Itoje has hit back at critics of England’s attack as they look for a strong finish to the Guinness Six Nations against Italy and Wales.

Steve Borthwick’s side remain in title contention but they sit fourth in the try-scoring table behind France, Ireland and Scotland, having crossed only eight times in three games.

To reinvigorate his backline, Borthwick has axed Marcus Smith and Henry Slade and given starts to Elliot Daly and Fraser Dingwall, who is one of five Northampton players behind the scrum.

England were booed early in the second half against Scotland a fortnight ago because of the amount of box kicking, with 2003 World Cup winner Will Greenwood among those who criticised the lack of impact they made with the ball in hand.

“I don’t think our attack is as bad as everyone is saying it is,” Itoje said.

“First game against Ireland, we scored three tries. Second game against France we scored four. Obviously we only scored one last time against Scotland, but that’s not reflective of an attack that can’t even start the engine.

“Don’t get me wrong, we want to improve. We want to get better at it. But I don’t think we’re starting from a bad place.

“We want options at the line. We want to go to where the space is. We want 15 players to be fully engaged in that. And we want to be courageous and brave with that.”

Marcus Smith has been demoted to the bench against Italy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Italy visit Allianz Stadium on Sunday in search of a first victory in the fixture, having lost all 31 previous encounters and they enter the match on the back of being demolished 73-24 by France.

“This week is about taking a step forward. In this competition, everyone is dangerous, everyone can cause teams problems,” England captain Itoje said.

“Italy’s game has been a bit up and down but they have shown both sides of that. They have shown they can cause teams a lot of problems and they won’t be too happy with their result against France.

“We want to win. We want to win well. But to do that, we have to do all the tough stuff that rugby requires. It’s not going to be an easy game.”

Itoje’s Saracens team-mate Jamie George will lead the team out on Sunday in recognition of his 100th cap for England, an achievement that has drawn a warm tribute from the Lions captaincy contender.

“I would have got Jamie’s number when I was 17 or 18. I haven’t changed what he saved his number as – it’s ‘Jamie Under His Wing’,” Itoje said.

Jamie George will win his 100th England cap on Sunday (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He put me under his wing, he helped me, gave me words of advice. He also set the standard. Despite his appearance, he’s an incredibly athletic player – fit and strong. He set a standard to live up to in many ways.

“I’ve definitely become a better player as a result of spending time and playing with Jamie.

“He’s a great rugby player, he has a great rugby mind, he’s also a great human being as well. He’s great to be around, he’s the man of the people.”