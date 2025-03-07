Double Olympic champion Jade Jones retires from taekwondo to take up boxing

Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones has announced her retirement from the sport in order to embark on a new career as a professional boxer.

Jones, 31, who won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, will be trained by former British and Commonwealth champion Stephen Smith in Liverpool.

Jones said: “Taekwondo has given me everything – an incredible journey, unforgettable memories and the honour of representing my country on the biggest stage.

Jade Jones won her first Olympic gold medal at London 2012 (Julien Behal/PA)

“I’ve given everything to taekwondo and I’m now ready for a new challenge. Boxing has always fascinated me and I’m excited to test myself in a completely different arena.

“I know it won’t be easy and, if I’m being honest, I don’t really know what to expect, but I thrive on pushing myself beyond my limits and am excited by journey ahead.”

Jones was only 19 years old when she won gold in the -57kg category in London and repeated the feat four years later before going on to clinch an elusive first world title in Manchester in 2019.

Jade Jones crashed out of the Paris Olympics after a controversial build-up (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jones’ build-up to her fourth Games in Paris last year was overshadowed by controversy over a missed drugs test in December, for which she ultimately avoided a ban after UK Anti-Doping found she had committed a no-fault violation on confidential medical grounds.

Jones’ boxing debut will be announced in due course and Smith, part of a family dynasty that includes championship-winning brothers Liam, Callum and Paul, believes she has what it takes to transition to her new discipline.

“Jade is a born fighter – she’s proven that time and time again in taekwondo,” said Smith.

“Her athleticism, dedication and winning mentality are second to none. It’s an honour to be working with her and I have no doubt she has what it takes to make a serious impact in boxing.”