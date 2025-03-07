Casemiro vows to keep giving his all for Ruben Amorim and Manchester United

Casemiro has been frustrated by his lack of game time under Ruben Amorim but vowed to keep giving his all for the head coach and Manchester United.

The 33-year-old’s star has faded somewhat since making a superb initial impact after joining from Real Madrid to much fanfare in 2022.

Casemiro had found himself on the bench more often than not under Amorim, but United’s injury crisis has seen him play an increased role of late.

Casemiro (centre left) celebrates after Joshua Zirkzee’s opener (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The Brazil international impressed as he played the entirety of Thursday’s 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie, and the veteran wants more.

“I’m happy with my game in particular, but the result could have been a little better,” Casemiro said. “We controlled the game well, we had chances to score.

“We always see the negative side of things, but I know this stadium very well. I know how difficult it is to play here.

“The whole team suffered a lot. We controlled the game well, now it’s time to play at home with our fans.”

Asked if he wants to play more this season, the midfielder said: “Me? Of course I want to play.

“But I always say, and these are my values, I respect the coach a lot, I respect the club. Every day I go to Carrington or Old Trafford I try to do my best.

“If a player is on the bench and is happy, that player is not worth anything for any team.

“Of course I want to play, I want to have more minutes, but the coach is the one who makes the decisions, and I have a lot of respect for him and for the club.”

Joshua Zirkzee scored for United (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Casemiro is the club’s best-paid player and has been frequently linked with a move away from United, where his contract expires next year.

There is sure to be intense speculation about his future again this summer, but the midfielder’s only focus is getting a positive result at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

“It’s too soon to talk about next season, but of course I have another year of contract and then an option,” Casemiro said.

“We have important games, and on Sunday we have Arsenal. It’s too soon to talk about next season.

“I’m here, I’m available, with total happiness, and I’m ready for the coach and the club. As everyone knows, I’m a big character for the club.”