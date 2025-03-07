Cadillac given green light to race in Formula One next year

Formula One will have an 11th team on the grid next year after Cadillac’s long-anticipated entry was finally rubber-stamped by the sport’s bosses.

Cadillac, a division of American motoring giant General Motors, will be supported by TWG Motorsports and powered by Ferrari before it develops its own engines.

The decision comes after F1 had initially rejected the bid which was headed up by US team Andretti – owned by former driver Michael Andretti, son of 1978 world champion Mario Andretti – last year. The Andretti name is no longer involved in the project, although Mario is set to be involved as an adviser.

A joint statement from F1 and the FIA read: “The FIA and Formula One can confirm that, following the completion of their respective sporting, technical and commercial assessments, the application by General Motors and TWG Motorsports to bring a Cadillac team to the FIA Formula One World Championship from 2026 has been approved.”

The other 10 teams had largely been against the introduction of a new outfit because of the dilution of prize money.

However, it is understood Cadillac’s ambition to become a full works team and commitment to a future power unit of their own – as well as the significant financial involvement of General Motors in the project – was too good for the sport to resist.

F1’s presence in the United States has increased dramatically in recent seasons following the success of the sport’s Netflix series, Drive to Survive – the seventh season was released on Friday – as well as the growing number of races in America. Las Vegas, Miami and Austin will all stage events this year.

It is expected that at least one of Cadillac’s drivers will be American. Briton Graeme Lowdon has already been announced as the team principal and it will have a base at Silverstone.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, who has called for more teams and clashed with F1 over Andretti’s initial proposal, said: “Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship.

“The FIA Formula One Championship’s expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone. GM/Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.

“The Cadillac Formula One Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans. Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.”

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said: “As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula One was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

“I want to thank GM and TWG for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula One.”

The opening round of the new 24-round season gets under way in Melbourne a week on Sunday.