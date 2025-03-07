Alessia Russo backs Renee Slegers to lead Arsenal to trophies

Alessia Russo believes Renee Slegers can help Arsenal start filling their trophy cabinet again.

Slegers was named as Jonas Eidevall’s permanent successor in January after an impressive stint as interim boss.

The Gunners are the most successful women’s team in English football but have only won two League Cups in the past five years.

Arsenal manager Renee Slegers has had a big impact since taking over from Jonas Eidevall (Mike Egerton/PA)

However, they are targeting more silverware this term as they face Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup this weekend before a huge clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League last eight later this month.

Striker Russo said: “I’ve been loving playing under her (Slegers).

“Renee has been great ever since she stepped in. The transition to her joining was smooth, and she sets the standard really high for us as players.

“You can see that with our performances and how we’re winning as well. We’re winning games in different types of ways which is important as a team, especially at this stage of the season.

“Personally, I’m really enjoying my time under her and feel we’re really growing as a team.

“Arsenal is all about winning and I want to be a part of that

“It’s massive when you sign for a club like Arsenal. It’s a club that has so much history and is all about winning, I want to be a part of that.

“We want to keep winning and putting the club in the position to challenge in all competitions. There’s no better feeling as a player than winning a big trophy.

“I’ve not won a whole lot in my career yet, but hopefully we’ll go on to win lots more. But the moments as a team celebrating a victory are really, really special.”

Russo is one of the leading stars in the women’s game, which has surged in popularity in recent years.

And in another breakthrough into the mainstream, Panini has launched Barclays Women’s Super League Adrenalyn XL Trading Card collection.

“I used to collect Panini cards and stickers and trade them in the playground when I was younger,” Russo added.

“It’s nice that women’s football is involved in this now. I’m so grateful to be a part of it all.

“It’s great to think that there will be little kids trading WSL stickers now.

“It’s more visibility for the game and shows that football is a place for everyone. Hopefully, it can go on to inspire more girls in future generations.”

:: Alessia Russo was speaking at the launch event for the Panini Barclays Women’s Super League Adrenalyn XL Trading Card collection.