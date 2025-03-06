‘Really smart rugby brain’ – Jamie Osborne backed to shine in unfamiliar role

Ireland interim boss Simon Easterby is confident versatile back Jamie Osborne can shine in unfamiliar territory during Saturday’s crunch Guinness Six Nations clash with title rivals France.

With Mack Hansen ruled out by a minor quad injury, left-footed Leinster player Osborne has been switched from full-back to the right wing.

The 23-year-old has featured on the left flank for his province – most recently in Investec Champions Cup wins over La Rochelle and Bath – but never before worn the number 14 jersey.

Leinster’s Jamie Osborne has never played right wing before (Damien Eagers/PA)

Easterby, who insisted his selection of a six-two split of forwards and backs on the bench was not a direct response to Les Bleus coach Fabien Galthie going seven-one, pointed to flexibility as he explained the decision to pick Osborne ahead of Munster’s Calvin Nash.

“Sometimes there’s really tight calls and it’s just the gut but in this case there’s a couple of reasons for that and one of those is that Jamie offers us more flexibility in the positions he can play,” said Easterby

“He’s done pretty well so far across the short international career he’s had. He’s a fabulous footballer, first and foremost.

“He’s got a physical presence and he’s also got a really smart rugby brain. He understands the game and the feel of the game.

“We have a bit of flexibility in Jamie’s position, him covering the majority of positions in the backline.”

Easterby has made four personnel changes to the starting XV which began the 27-18 round-three win in Wales.

Captain Caelan Doris will win his 50th cap after recovering from a knee issue.

Recalled prop Finlay Bealham is also poised to move on to a half-century of Test appearances, while Hugo Keenan returns to replace Osborne at 15 and centre Bundee Aki comes in for the suspended Garry Ringrose.

“Caelan has done incredibly well to get back to full fitness,” said Easterby, who hinted the Leinster number eight may not be able to last the full 80 minutes.

“It says a lot about him that he has done as many other players might not have been able to do that in such a short space of time.”

Peter O’Mahony is retained at blindside flanker for his last Test match in Dublin before retirement.

Prop Cian Healy and scrum-half Conor Murray, who will also end their international careers following the conclusion of the tournament, are primed for Aviva Stadium farewells from the bench.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been passed fit to start against France (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Easterby does not believe his Grand Slam-chasing side require the emotion of milestone occasions for the long-serving trio to fuel their motivation.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily something that this group will need,” he said.

“I think they understand the impact that the three lads have had on Irish rugby in the Irish jersey, across a number of years.

“They’ve all become very close. They’re not just Irish team-mates but they’re good friends.

“The three lads who are leaving the group will leave a massive void but that’s a part of international rugby.

“People play their part for a long period, as these three have done, and the mark of respect and motivation is that they and the rest of the team want to finish this tournament on a high.”

Back-to-back champions Ireland top the Six Nations table on 14 points following three wins from three.

Second-placed France are three points behind after beating Wales and Italy either side of defeat to England.

“This represents a serious challenge to us,” said Easterby.

“The challenge is one thing but the opportunity it presents this team is something really special, isn’t it?

“We know that given the opportunity, the French have the ability to do real damage.

“But so do we and we feel confident that if we get our game in place and that we win moments and create momentum, this team can do something special as well.”