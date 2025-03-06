Joshua Zirkzee strike sees Man Utd draw with Real Sociedad

Absentee-hit Manchester United were unable to turn a positive performance into a Europa League victory as Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty sees Real Sociedad head to Old Trafford with the last-16 tie poised at 1-1.

This competition offers Ruben Amorim’s side only route to silverware, and realistically European qualification, given they sit 14th in the Premier League and were knocked out of FA Cup by Fulham.

Joshua Zirkzee put his saved penalty in Sunday’s shoot-out exit behind him to strike United into a deserved lead, only for Oyarzabal to level from the spot with Sociedad’s first shot on target after the VAR spotted a Bruno Fernandes handball.

Aritz Elustondo produced blocks to deny Fernandes and Zirkzee in quick succession, with the latter making the breakthrough in the 57th minute when firing home from the edge of the box.

La Real offered little by way of response, but the VAR’s intervention gave them the chance to level with 20 minutes remaining. Fernandes’ handball was punished upon review and Sociedad skipper Oyarzabal scored from the spot.

The rejuvenated hosts ended on top as United’s lack of options and recent exertions took their toll, but they head back to Old Trafford for next Thursday’s second leg in a decent position.

Amorim was without 11 first-team players on Thursday and his succeeded in staving off what their coach expected to be an intense start from the LaLiga outfit, showing positional discipline and the odd flicker of promise going forwards.

Ruben Amorim had restricted options (PA)

United’s first shot on target came in the 12th minute, when Fernandes and Casemiro won the ball to start a counter that led to Alejandro Garnacho getting away an easily gathered shot after some nice footwork.

Diogo Dalot did not enjoy the finest half but made the right decision when playing over to Fernandes to get away a shot blocked on the line by Elustondo. United kept their cool and the move alive, with Zirkzee denied by the Sociedad centre-back before flicking a follow-up wide.

Dalot saw a header easily held before a break that returned in the same pattern, with the Amorim’s Reds on top but struggling to find a killer instinct.

Garnacho then met a low cross with a strike into the side netting and then saw an effort deflect into Alex Remiro’s grasp.

The Argentina international would soon help United take the lead their play deserved, cutting back for Zirkzee to hit a first-time shot from the edge of the box through Benat Turrientes’ legs and past goalkeeper Remiro.

Joshua Zirkzee (centre) celebrates his goal (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The travelling support enjoyed a goal they looked to build on as Garnacho shot just wide of the near post.

But life is rarely straightforward for United, who saw Brais Mendez flash a 25-yarder close before confusion reigned in the stadium as referee Ivan Kruzliak received instructions through his earpiece.

There was no information in the ground but VAR Pol van Boekel instructed the referee to go to the monitor and review a Fernandes handball as he attempted to clear a corner.

Kruzliak pointed to the spot and the Reale Arena roared when Oyarzabal – Spain’s match-winner against England in the Euro 2024 final – pounded his penalty past Andre Onana in the 70th minute.

United’s goalkeeper did well to push a Mendez drive from distance wide in the 77th minute, with Nayef Aguerd nodding over the resulting corner.

La Real smelt blood and Orri Oskarsson prodded fellow substitute Sheraldo Becker’s cross agonisingly wide.

Matthijs de Ligt did brilliantly to deal with a cross after an initial slip and Onana stopped Oskarsson in stoppage time as it ended all squared in Spain.