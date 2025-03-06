Cameron Norrie wastes no time securing Indian Wells victory

Cameron Norrie eased into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open as he saw off Luca Nardi in little more than an hour.

Norrie, who won the tournament in 2012, took control early in Indian Wells en route to a 6-0 6-4 victory.

The British number two dominated the first set with his service returns, the 21-year-old Italian winning only eight points on his own serve.

The second set proved tighter as Nardi – who beat Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells in 2024 – got on the board, but he was never able to threaten the Norrie serve.

Having shared the first eight games, Norrie snatched his opportunity to break once more and served out to complete victory in 64 minutes.

Norrie will face Czech 23rd seed Jiri Lehecka in the second round.

Jack Draper is seeded and has a first-round bye. He will face his old junior rival Jacob Fearnley if the British debutant can get past Brazilian teenage star Joao Fonseca.