Taulupe Faletau not thinking of Lions and concentrating on returning to action

Taulupe Faletau has played just six games in 17 months – but his value to Wales and potentially the British and Irish Lions is undiminished.

Despite a scarcity of competitive rugby since the 2023 World Cup, it would be foolish in the extreme to think Faletau will not feature among Lions selection discussions before this summer’s Australia tour.

Whether he makes head coach Andy Farrell’s travelling squad is another matter, but a fourth successive Lions trip for the 34-year-old number eight cannot be discounted.

“I would be lying if I said ‘no’ about that,” Faletau said, when asked about his Lions ambitions.

“But the main aim is to get back on the pitch. And once you are on there, all you can do is play your best and everything else will come and go as it will.

“I will try to play well and see what happens.”

A broken arm suffered against 2023 World Cup pool opponents Georgia was followed by Faletau fracturing his shoulder when he returned to action for Cardiff in April 2024.

It was a savage double setback that might easily have finished some players, but not Faletau, who has retained his infectious enthusiasm to be part of all things club and country.

He is set to win his 107th cap against Guinness Six Nations opponents Scotland on Saturday, a figure bettered by only four Wales players – Alun Wyn Jones, Gethin Jenkins, George North and Dan Biggar.

“At the start of January, I didn’t think I would be here, so it is nice to be here,” said Faletau, who overcame a pre-Six Nations knee problem and has started Wales’ last two Tests.

“You just have to keep rolling, crack on, and just hope things come good.”

Taulupe Faletau was part of a vastly-improved Wales performance against Ireland (David Davies/PA)

Faletau said he never once thought of quitting rugby while on a long road back to full fitness, adding: “The body felt good, so it was a case of getting the injury right itself.

“I just had to let the injury itself heal, and that took a little bit longer than expected.”

Wales will head to Edinburgh on the back of 15 Test defeats in a row, having not won a Test match since the Georgia game in Nantes when Faletau broke his arm.

A 22-15 loss to Italy proved to be Warren Gatland’s final fixture in charge, being succeeded on an interim basis by Cardiff boss Matt Sherratt.

And a vastly-improved display against Six Nations title favourites Ireland, albeit another losing one, has raised hopes that Wales could finish the campaign with a flourish against Scotland and then England in Cardiff.

Matt Sherratt was appointed as interim Wales head coach following Warren Gatland’s departure (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I work with ‘Jockey’ (Sherratt) at Cardiff, and I really enjoy working with him,” Faletau said. “I imagined it would be the same for everybody else, and he has had that effect on the whole squad.

“I think everybody was just excited for that Ireland game, and it showed.

“He just brings a lot of excitement out of everyone, and I feel like he has come in and he has done that.

“He encourages everyone to be brave and just play to spaces. He encourages you to take the opportunities if they are there. It is different and he runs a different system.

“I think ‘Jockey’ is more hands-on. He is out on the pitch coaching, and stuff like that, whereas ‘Gats’ would be managing other coaches to do other things.”