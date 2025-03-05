Man United pair Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte doubtful for Europa League clash

Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte sat out training on Wednesday and look set to miss Manchester United’s Europa League trip to Real Sociedad.

Ruben Amorim’s men are looking to bounce back from Sunday’s FA Cup penalty exit at home to Fulham as they travel to Spain for the first leg of this last-16 tie.

United’s lengthy list of absentees has grown ahead of facing La Real on Thursday, with defender Maguire and midfielder Ugarte missing training on the eve of the game with minor injuries sustained at the weekend.

The pair are not expected to travel to Spain, meaning they join a lengthy list of absentees that includes Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez.

Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Mason Mount remain out and continue to do rehabilitation away from the group, as do goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

Young midfielder Toby Collyer trained on Wednesday after injury and is expected to travel, but promising 17-year-old striker Chido Obi has not been registered for the Europa League.

January signing Patrick Dorgu is available as his three-match ban only impacts domestic fixtures.

United defender Matthijs de Ligt is due to speak alongside head coach Amorim in Spain on Wednesday evening.