Liverpool earn smash-and-grab win as Harry Kane double puts Bayern in command

Harvey Elliott struck a late winner as Liverpool withstood a barrage of pressure to snatch a 1-0 victory at Paris St Germain while Harry Kane’s double put Bayern Munich within reach of the quarter-finals.

Elliott, a late replacement for Mohamed Salah, fired home in the 87th minute with his first touch to complete Liverpool’s first-leg smash-and-grab win at the Parc des Princes.

PSG had dominated for most of the match and created a string of scoring chances, only to be denied by Reds goalkeeper Alisson, who produced an inspired man-of-the-match display.

Alisson made nine top-class saves to keep his side in the game while Luis Enrique’s side, for whom Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia were the biggest threats, had a first-half goal ruled out by VAR as the Georgia forward was offside.

Harry Kane scored his eighth and ninth Champions League goals of the season as Bayern Munich beat Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Kane opened the scoring with a superb header and converted Bayern’s third from the penalty spot for his 31st goal in all competitions this season.

Jamal Musiala was gifted Bayern’s second goal early in the second period when Leverkusen goalkeeper keeper Matej Kovar dropped Joshua Kimmich’s cross.

Leverkusen defender Nordi Mukiele was sent off for a second bookable offence with the hosts two up.

Barcelona will return for the home leg of their last-16 tie with a 1-0 advantage against Benfica.

Raphinha’s ninth Champions League goal this season just after the hour mark proved decisive after Barca played for most of the match with 10 men.

Barca defender Pau Cubarsi was shown a straight red card midway through the first period after hauling down Vangelis Pavlidis on the edge of the box.

Inter Milan took full control of their Champions League last-16 tie against Feyenoord with a 2-0 first-leg win at De Kuip.

Marcus Thuram put Inter ahead shortly before the interval and Lautaro Martinez struck early in the second period to give the Italian champions a healthy advantage before next week’s second leg.

Argentina striker Martinez became Inter’s all-time record scorer in Europe’s premier club competition with 18 goals.