LeBron James becomes first NBA player to break 50,000-point barrier

LeBron James has become the first player to score 50,000 points in NBA regular season and play-off matches.

James reached the landmark early in the Los Angles Lakers’ 136-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old went into the match just one point short of the mark, which he passed with a three-point shot early in the first quarter.

He finished with 34 points while his son Bronny James added two more as he played the final four minutes.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is second in the combined points list with 44,149.