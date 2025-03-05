Josh Taylor driven by fear factor as he bids to make impact at welterweight

Josh Taylor admitted he will be driven by “a little bit of the fear factor” as he bids to prove himself all over again in the welterweight division.

The 34-year-old former undisputed superlight world champion returns to action for the first time since making the decision to step up in weight when he tops the bill against 35-year-old Botswana-born Englishman Ekow Essuman at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on May 24.

It will be Edinburgh fighter Taylor’s first outing for a year since he lost a rematch to Jack Catterrall in Leeds last May and his first in Scotland since his contentious victory over the Englishman in February 2022.

The Tartan Tornado is relishing the chance to try and establish himself at his new weight, but is respectful of the challenge he will face on his debut against WBO European champion Essuman.

“I’ve been there and done that, and worn all the four t-shirts at light-welter, now I’m back to being the hunter,” Taylor said on Wednesday at a press conference in Glasgow to launch the Queensberry-promoted Land of the Brave fight night in two and a half months.

“I’m nothing at welterweight. I’m coming up here to try and prove a point that I can become a two-weight world champion. I’m looking to become a force at welterweight, and I’ve chosen a very, very tough and tried-and-tested opponent for my first fight.

“I was team-mate with Ekow on Team GB, we’d done a few rounds a few years ago, but even then he was always tough and strong so I know what he brings to the table. There’s absolutely no bad blood between me and Ekow, I’m quite friendly with him, but our careers are on the line here.

“I’ve got my hands full but I’m confident as well. I’m fully up for this fight and the challenges ahead. It’s given me that fire in my belly and a little bit of the fear factor which is what I need during this training camp to bring the best of myself. I believe I will get the best of myself in facing Ekow here because I know that he brings the fire.”

Ekow Essuman will face Josh Taylor in May (Nick Potts/PA)

Taylor is excited to be performing in his homeland for the first time in more than three years, headlining a bill of predominantly Scottish fighters, including a fascinating featherweight showdown between Lee McGregor and Nathaniel Collins, as well as a professional debut for Alex Arthur’s teenage son Alex Arthur Jr.

“It’s been a couple of years since we’ve been here and it’s great to to be the headliner and have the future generation coming through to showcase their skills and their talent, because in Scotland we’re kind of starved for shows and boxing up here that hardly ever comes up here,” said Taylor.

“It was Alex Arthur and Ricky Burns and Scott Harrison and now myself, so it’s good to have an opportunity here, to have Queensberry putting on a show and giving these younger lads the opportunity to showcase their skills. Hopefully they can keep bringing shows to Scotland.”

Essuman, who says he has “respect” for Taylor, is unfazed by the prospect of being cast as the enemy by what promises to be a fervent Scottish crowd.

“I perform the best in the lion’s den,” he bragged. “I’ve been crying out for it for a while now to just break out of that little pond that I was fighting in and I’m hell of excited for it. It’s a nice big step up and it’s good to be here on the top table, main event, really excited for it.”