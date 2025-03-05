Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte ruled out of first leg against Real Sociedad

Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte will miss the first leg of Manchester United’s Europa League last-16 tie away to Real Sociedad after sitting out training on Wednesday morning.

Both players have been left out of the 18-man travelling party after picking up minor injuries in Sunday’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out exit at home to Fulham, adding to United’s lengthy list of absentees.

Ruben Amorim is already without several players for Thursday’s match against La Real, with Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez among those on the sidelines.

Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans and Mason Mount remain out and continue to do rehabilitation away from the group, as do goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton.

However, there was some good news with young midfielder Toby Collyer taking part in training on Wednesday morning before boarding the afternoon flight to Spain.

Ayden Heaven, who made his United debut at the weekend, has made his first European trip while January signing Patrick Dorgu is available despite his three-match domestic ban.

United defender Matthijs de Ligt is due to speak alongside head coach Amorim in Spain on Wednesday evening.