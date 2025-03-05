Enzo Maresca happy to have key players back fit for ‘final rush’ of season

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said his injury concerns are easing ahead of the season’s “final rush” as the Blues bid for a top-four Premier League finish.

The Italian will have Trevoh Chalobah and Benoit Badiashile available for Thursday’s Conference League last-16 game away to Copenhagen, while Wesley Fofana – who has not been registered to play in Europe – has also returned to fitness after being out since early December.

Chalobah went off injured in the defeat to Aston Villa in February and Badiashile has been out since December but both could play in Denmark, with Fofana likely to be in the squad for Sunday’s game against Leicester.

“They are both ready,” said Maresca. “Trev was not something serious so he is OK.

“Benoit has been training in the past week or 10 days, probably even more. Wes is not in the squad but also he is back.

“Slowly, slowly, we are getting players back and ready for the final rush of the season.

“We said already a few times, unfortunately our bad moment started with the amount of injuries but some of them are already back and in the process to be back. It is a huge boost for me and for the players.”

Wesley Fofana has not played since going off injured against Aston Villa on December 1 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The loss of Fofana and Badiashile has coincided with a downturn in form which has seen Chelsea drop from second in the table late in December to fifth, having won just three out of 11 in the league.

That prompted the club to recall Chalobah from what was meant to be a season-long loan at Crystal Palace and the academy graduate acquitted himself well before getting injured at Villa Park.

Fofana was first-choice partner to Levi Colwill in the centre of defence during the first half of the season and his loss was felt keenly, particularly with Badiashile – considered the team’s only defender with the same profile as Fofana – also missing.

Their return is timely as Chelsea face a fight to see off stern competition, including from Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle, to claim one of next season’s Champions League places.

Cole Palmer has gone seven games without scoring for Chelsea (John Walton/PA)

Their poor run has not been helped by a seven-game goal drought for Cole Palmer, who has also gone 14 matches without making an assist.

The England international was not registered for European matches during the league phase of the Conference League – which saw Chelsea finish top of a 36-team table – but has been included for the knockout rounds and could feature in Denmark.

“If he is in the squad, he can play minutes no doubt,” said Maresca. “Cole is always happy to play games, even training sessions.

“In terms of numbers, I’m happy with the way Cole is, even in the last game (a 4-0 win against Southampton) or Aston Villa away.

“He’s not always going to score. It’s normal.”