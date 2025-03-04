JJ Watt can stay in retirement after James Trafford’s clean sheet streak ends

Former NFL defensive end JJ Watt can forget about coming out of retirement with the Cincinnati Bengals after Burnley’s run of 12 straight Championship clean sheets came to an end against Cardiff on Tuesday.

Watt, an investor in the Clarets, had made a bet with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, saying he would return to playing with the Bengals – Trafford’s favourite NFL team – if Burnley did not concede another goal for the rest of the season.

The pair made the bet in late December and Watt, who spent the majority of his 12-year NFL career with the Houston Texans, shared details of it in mid January, writing “this is starting to become a bit of a concern…” as Burnley’s defence held tight.

After the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on February 22 made it 12 straight clean sheets in the league, Watt wrote on X, “Heading to the gym”.

But he can put the weights away after Cardiff’s Yousef Salech headed in from Joel Bagan’s cross in the 42nd minute of Tuesday’s match.

Watt responded to the goal with another social media post, writing “I don’t like Skyline Chili anyway”, referring to one of the Bengals’ sponsors.

Salech’s goal was the first Burnley had conceded in 1,132 minutes of league action, and only the 10th they have allowed in 35 league games so far.