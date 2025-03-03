Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy sign new contracts with Irish Rugby Football Union

Ireland pair Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy have signed new contracts with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Connacht wing Hansen has committed to the end of the 2026-27 season, while the new deal for Leinster lock McCarthy runs until the conclusion of the 2027-28 campaign.

The first-choice pair are preparing for Saturday’s pivotal Guinness Six Nations showdown with France, having each started Ireland’s 27-18 round-three win in Wales following injury issues earlier in the championship.

Australia-born wing Hansen, 26, has scored 12 tries in 27 international caps following his debut against Wales in the opening round of the 2022 Six Nations.

He was nominated for World Rugby’s breakthrough player of the year in his debut season at Test level, with the award going to Italy’s Ange Capuozzo.

“Since moving to Ireland I have loved my time and I am delighted to sign this new contract,” Hansen, whose mother hails from Cork, said to the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“Playing in Ireland with Connacht means a huge amount to me and I feel that I have improved because of the coaching and structures here.”

McCarthy was the youngest member of Ireland’s squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup before announcing himself at Test level with an explosive Six Nations debut against France last year.

Ireland wing Mack Hansen made his international debut against Wales in 2022 (Niall Carson/PA)

The 23-year-old went on to start each of his country’s 11 matches in 2024 and has 17 caps in total, having made his international debut against Australia in 2022.

“I am delighted to continue my association with Leinster and Ireland and I believe there’s a lot more to come as we build towards an exciting end to the season and beyond,” said McCarthy, who missed last month’s Six Nations victories over England and Scotland following a head injury.

“I have loved playing for my home province and representing my country is a huge honour which means the world to me.”

Tournament favourites Ireland top the Six Nations table with three wins from three as they chase an unprecedented third consecutive title.

Following this weekend’s meeting with Les Bleus in Dublin, Simon Easterby’s side finish the competition in Italy on Saturday, March 15.

IRFU performance director David Humphreys said of Hansen: “He is a proven performer, someone who wears his heart on his sleeve and delivers on the big occasion. He is also a crowd favourite for club and country.

“We believe that there’s a lot more to come from Mack and I’m sure that he will continue his upward progress over the coming seasons.”

Speaking of McCarthy, Humphreys said: “Joe has quickly established himself in the engine room of the Leinster and Ireland packs and we are delighted that he has agreed this new three-year deal.

“His application, physicality and talent has enhanced his reputation for club and country and it is a big statement for Irish rugby that one of the top young talents has committed his long-term future here.”