Lindsey Burrow to run London Marathon in memory of late husband Rob

Lindsey Burrow is to run this year’s London Marathon in memory of her late husband, former rugby league star Rob Burrow.

Leeds Rhinos great Burrow died in June 2024 aged 41, five years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Burrow and his former team-mate Kevin Sinfield raised more than £15million for MND charities through fundraising and campaigning.

Lindsey Burrow will make her London Marathon debut in April (Danny Lawson/PA)

Lindsey will run in the London Marathon with her brother Mark on April 27 to continue raising money for the Leeds Hospitals Charity and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

“Running the London Marathon after losing my husband, Rob, to motor neurone disease is not just a physical challenge. It’s a deeply personal journey of love, loss, and resilience,” she said.

“As I lace up my shoes, I carry with me the spirit of my beloved husband, Rob. His strength in the face of MND inspires me to push beyond my limits and find purpose in the midst of loss.

Rob Burrow had a glittering career with Leeds Rhinos (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

“This marathon represents not only a tribute to his incredible fight but also a celebration of the love we shared and the memories we created.

“Each mile I run is a testament to his enduring legacy, a reminder that even in the darkest times, we can find purpose and hope.

“I am running for him; for all those affected by this disease; and for the belief that together, we can make a difference.”

Lindsey, 41, ran in the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2023 and the Yorkshire Marathon last year.