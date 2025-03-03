James Anderson signs up for Hundred draft

James Anderson has registered for this season’s Hundred draft, signalling his intent to continue his unexpected lap of honour in domestic cricket.

The 42-year-old ended his record-breaking international career with England with an emotional farewell at Lord’s last summer but has decided he still has more to offer and will turn out for Lancashire in the Rothesay County Championship this season.

He also put his name forward for the most recent Indian Premier League auction, despite playing his last competitive T20 match more than a decade ago. He was not ultimately picked up but has now opted to put his name in the hat for the Hundred, a format the fast bowler has only ever previously been involved with as a pundit.

James Anderson bid farewell to Test cricket as England’s record wicket-taker (Steven Paston/PA)

By the time season five of the competition kicks off he will 43 and the eight teams must decide whether to invest in a player with huge name recognition and a glittering CV, or recruit younger talent with greater short-form experience.