Ireland’s Caelan Doris shows ‘positive strides’ in his race for fitness

Ireland captain Caelan Doris is making “positive strides” in his bid to be fit for Saturday’s crunch Guinness Six Nations clash with title rivals France in Dublin.

The Leinster number eight missed his country’s 27-18 win away to Wales in round three of the tournament because of a knee issue.

Ireland are also hopeful Jack Conan, who started in place of Doris and scored the opening try in Cardiff before being forced off by a back injury, will be available.

Decisions on hooker Ronan Kelleher (neck) and prop Tadhg Furlong (calf) will be made later in the week, while versatile back Ciaran Frawley is on course to return following a recent concussion.

Ulster prop Tom O’Toole, who missed the opening two rounds of the championship due to suspension, has been added to Simon Easterby’s squad, alongside Leinster back-rower Max Deegan and uncapped pair Darragh Murray and Tommy O’Brien.

Back-to-back champions Ireland top the Six Nations table following successive wins over England, Scotland and Wales.

Interim head coach Easterby is due to name his team to face second-placed France at lunchtime on Thursday.

“Ireland captain Caelan Doris continues to make positive strides and it is hoped that he will be available for selection alongside Jack Conan,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“Tadhg Furlong will continue his rehabilitation and a decision on his availability, as well as that of Ronan Kelleher, will be made later in the week.”