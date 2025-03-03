Fulham ‘strongly condemn’ racist and homophobic abuse aimed at Calvin Bassey

Fulham are “utterly appalled” at racist and homophobic abuse received by Calvin Bassey after the penalty shoot-out FA Cup victory at Manchester United on Sunday.

The Cottagers vowed to take the “strongest form of action” against those who had sent abusive messages to the defender, which he shared on social media.

Bassey opened the scoring at Old Trafford and, despite Bruno Fernandes’ equaliser, the west London club secured a quarter-final spot after winning 4-3 on spot-kicks.

A statement on the Fulham website said: “Fulham is utterly appalled at the racist and homophobic abuse received and subsequently shared by Calvin Bassey on social media after yesterday’s FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

“We strongly condemn this abhorrent behaviour which has no place in football or society. Such actions are entirely unacceptable, and we stand in full support of Calvin Bassey, who will continue to receive our full backing.

“We will do everything in our power to work with the relevant authorities in identifying the perpetrators of these vile messages and taking the strongest form of action against them.

“Fulham Football Club is committed to maintaining a firm stance against all forms of discrimination and remains dedicated to fostering an environment of respect and inclusion.”

The PA news agency has contacted Meta for comment.