Football Association says cup ball ‘performs well’ after Pep Guardiola slating

The FA Cup ball criticised by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola “delivers against all of the testing requirements”, the Football Association has said.

Guardiola compared the ball negatively to those used in the Premier League and Champions League after his side’s fifth-round victory over Plymouth on Saturday and said it was “not proper”.

An FA spokesperson said: “Mitre’s Ultimax Pro ball – used in the Emirates FA Cup and all other FA competitions – has been tested in accordance with FIFA testing.

“All footballs in the professional game are required to meet the FIFA Quality pro accreditation, and this ball delivers against all of the testing requirements.

The Mitre FA Cup ball has received criticism (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Alongside Mitre, we understand that preference is subjective, but we’re confident that the ball performs well. With over 350 goals scored in the knockout competition so far, it provides an exciting element to such a competitive tournament.”

Guardiola said: “The ball is not proper. I’m sorry. For many years it’s happened in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“I know it’s a business and they come to agreements, but the ball is not (good). You know how many shots went over the post? Not just Erling (Haaland)’s – look at other games.

“I’ve said it for many years. It’s the truth. The Champions League ball is exceptional, the Premier League is exceptional, this one is not good.”

It is not the first time this season a manager has complained about a ball, after the Puma one used in the Carabao Cup was criticised by Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta in January.