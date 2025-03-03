Argentina name injured Cristian Romero in squad for World Cup qualifying matches

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been called up to Argentina’s preliminary squad for their World Cup qualifying matches later in March despite not playing competitively this year.

Romero has been sidelined with a groin injury since he limped off during Spurs’ 4-3 loss at home to Chelsea on December 8.

The centre-back was spotted training towards the end of January but has yet to return with his recovery described as a “slow-burner” by Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who has more recently revealed Romero is close to a comeback.

Nevertheless, Romero’s inclusion in the preliminary squad for Argentina’s World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay (March 21) and Brazil (March 26) is likely to raise eyebrows.

Speaking last Tuesday, Postecoglou explained how Romero was likely to be available for Sunday’s visit of Bournemouth or next week Europa League last-16 second leg with AZ Alkmaar (March 13), but set to miss the midweek trip to Netherlands for the first leg on Thursday.

“The first European game I’d say outside chance for any three of them,” Postecoglou said of Romero, Micky van de Ven and Dominic Solanke.

“Certainly they’ll be back training fully by then and then we’ve got Bournemouth on the weekend and I reckon much better odds for that. And definitely, by the second European game they should all be available to play.”

Postecoglou later added: “We’ve a little window where hopefully we can get something into them and still got two European games and three league games between now and the international break so I really want them up and running by then.”