Andy Murray to coach Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells and Miami Open

Novak Djokovic’s partnership with coach Andy Murray will continue at Indian Wells this week and at the Miami Open later this month, the PA news agency understands.

Murray is heading out to Indian Wells, California, on Monday for the BNP Paribas Open, which starts on Wednesday, with the Miami Open following on March 19.

Djokovic confirmed before his first-round exit at the Qatar Open last month that his partnership with three-time major winner Murray would continue “indefinitely”.

The 37-year-old Serbian, chasing a record 25th major singles title, told the ATP: “I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him so I am really glad he did accept.

“It’s indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together but we agreed we are going to work most likely in the States and then some clay-court tournaments and see how it goes after that.”

Murray retired as a player in August 2024 and his addition to former arch-rival Djokovic’s coaching team on a trial basis late last year came as a surprise.

The pair worked closely together at the Australian Open in January when Djokovic, a 10-time winner in Melbourne, was forced to withdraw with a hamstring injury after reaching the semi-finals.