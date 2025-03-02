Rodri could return before end of Premier League season – Pep Guardiola

Rodri could be back in action before the end of the Premier League season, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed.

The Ballon d’Or-winning midfielder, who has initially ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in September, returned to individual training this week.

While Rodri himself had previously spoken optimistically of playing again this term, Guardiola had been far more cautious, suggesting it was not worth the risk even if possible.

Rodri was seen kicking a ball at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)

Now it seems, however, that Rodri’s progress has exceeded expectations and he could feature again before the end of the domestic season and play a part at the Club World Cup in the summer.

Guardiola said: “The fans must know they are not the only ones who are excited.

“But one step at a time, we don’t have to make stupid decisions to come back weeks earlier and (suffer) steps back. It’s good but still he’s not close to coming back, I would say.

“But he’s touching the ball and he was in the locker room making touches with the players. He feels confident, he feels more happy.

“I could not expect before (him to return) but maybe before the end of the season – not even the (Club) World Cup – in the Premier League, maybe, it’s going to happen.”

On the downside for City, defender Nathan Ake looks set for another lay-off after being forced off at half-time in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Plymouth in the FA Cup fifth round.

The Dutchman would join a casualty list that also includes fellow centre-backs John Stones and Manuel Akanji, both of whom are set to miss most of the rest of the season.

Guardiola said: “We’ll do the test but he struggles sometimes with the foot, with the bone, probably.

“It’s been like this the whole season, unfortunately, for the central defenders.

“Hopefully the young ones can sustain it and help us until the end.”

City moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals as they came from behind to see off Championship side Plymouth with a brace from teenager Nico O’Reilly and a further strike from Kevin De Bruyne.

The competition provides an opportunity for City to salvage something from a frustrating campaign in which they have fallen out of Premier League contention early and already exited the Champions League.

Guardiola has not been impressed with the balls used in the FA Cup (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola, however, is not happy with the characteristics of the balls being used in the cup, feeling they behave differently from those used in other elite events.

He said: “The ball is not proper. I’m sorry. For many years it’s happened in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

“I know it’s a business and they come to agreements, but the ball is not (good). You know how many shots went over the post? Not just Erling’s (Haaland) – look at other games.

“I’ve said it for many years. It’s the truth. The Champions League ball is exceptional, the Premier League is exceptional, this one is not good.”