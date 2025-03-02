Matt Peet ‘proud’ of Wigan players after Las Vegas success

Matt Peet was delighted after Wigan thumped Warrington 48-24 in Las Vegas in the first Super League game to be played in the United States.

The historic encounter at the Allegiant Stadium saw the defending champions go 24-0 up at half-time after tries from Tyler Dupree, Abbas Miski, Bevan French and Harry Smith.

The Warriors added further scores after the break through Jai Field, Jake Wardle and Luke Thompson, with Adam Keighran converting all seven tries to make it 42-0 before the hour mark.

Warrington grabbed consolation tries through Arron Lindop, James Harrison, Matt Dufty and Matty Ashton while Marshall scored his second late on for Wigan and Keighran ended with eight goals.

Head coach Peet said: “I certainly would have taken that on the coach ride over.

“I just said to the team that there were elements I wish we’d been a bit better – a bit more clinical – but the way they dealt with the week I’m really proud of them.

“This group rises to the big occasion and they enjoyed the privilege.

“They thrive on having a big-game mentality.”

Asked about future Super League games, Peet added: “As a competition we have to have a presence here.

“There’s so many eyes on the sport and so many relationships being made.

“Those might be business ones or fan ones but it’s so important to be part of it.”

Wigan Warriors Liam Marshall kicks at the ball against Warrington Wolves (David Becker/AP)

For Warrington counterpart Sam Burgess, whose arrival in Las Vegas earlier this week was delayed by visa complications, this was a massive disappointment.

It was his team’s first defeat of the season as Wigan, last season’s quadruple winners, backed up their 46-4 victory at Hull FC last week with another huge victory.

It was the heaviest defeat of Burgess’ reign and the Wolves boss said: “We’re pretty disappointed to concede 48 points – that’s way too many.

“It’s the first time since I’ve coached these guys that we’ve been truly out of a game – we’ve always been in touching distance but Wigan were pretty classy.

“They made us pay and put us to bed in the first half.

“We missed far too many tackles, I know that.”

He continued: “We had a lot of effort and spirit in the back end, but it was too late.

“We’ve got a couple of things to learn as a group if we want to move forward.”

Warrington lost to Wigan in last season’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley and Burgess added: “We’ll take plenty out of tonight but at the moment, it’s disappointing.

“I’ll be all right and the boys are all right.

“It’s not like it’s happening every other week – in 18 months, it’s the first time we’ve been beaten like that.

“I’m not going to throw the baby out with the bath water – I’ll handle it like I’d handle any win or loss.

“We’ll look at where we can improve, what might be breaking us down and try and improve as we go.”