I’ve just changed my life – Ex-biker gang member Ryan Peake books Open place

Former motorcycle gang member Ryan Peake described his New Zealand Open triumph as a life-changing moment after victory booked his spot at the Open Championship.

The Australian claimed a one-shot win at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown, shooting a final-round 66 to finish on 23 under par.

Peake’s victory comes after he served five years in prison for assault when he was a part of the Rebels biker gang.

He did not have the necessary visa to travel to New Zealand for the tournament until the start of the week and, as a result, only arrived on Tuesday ahead of the first round on Thursday.

By winning the title the 31-year-old has earned a spot at this year’s Open Championship, which takes place at Royal Portrush in July.

“I’ve just changed my life. This is what I do,” Peake said on the New Zealand Open website.

“I want to be here and just play golf. The story is what it is, but I’m just out here playing golf.”

Peake had played amateur golf in his youth and, during his time in prison, was contacted by coach Ritchie Smith to ask if he wanted to play competitively.

“I always knew I could do it. It was just a matter of time when I was going to do it,” Peake added.